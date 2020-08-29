Mouni Roy Spends Her Friday Evening Shooting Some Hoops, Fans Call It 'fabulous'

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spent her Friday evening learning a new sport. The actor started her career in acting as a TV star, slowly making her way to the movies. That Made in China actor, Mouni Roy is a complete bibliophile is known to fans and her Instagram account is proof to this. For a change, Mouni Roy spent her Friday evening outdoors, learning how to play basketball. She shared a video on her social media account which impressed a lot of her fans.

Mouni Roy learns a new sport

Also Read: Mouni Roy Shares BTS Photos From 'London Confidential' On Social Media; Check Them Out

Mouni Roy spent her Friday evening playing basketball with some of her friends. Although the actor mentioned it was the first time she was trying her hands at the sport, fans were surprised at how efficiently she could shoot some hoops. Moreover, Mouni Roy looked chic in her casual outfit. She wore a pair of grey tracks and paired it with a black crop top. She tied her hair in a simple low bun, to complete her look.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Flaunts A Diamond Ring On Her Left Hand, Are The Wedding Bells Ringing? Read

(Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram)

Along with the video, Mouni Roy shared, "Not bad for a first-timer" (sic). She missed the first shot but ended up shooting a few hoops back to back, impressing her fans. Many of her fans commented under her video, appreciating her efforts. While some of her fans called her 'amazing', some called her 'fabulous'.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Shares Wise Thoughts On Ego & Self-awareness As She Highlights Quotes From Gita

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made in China. The actor will now be seen in Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is expected to release in December. Mouni Roy will be playing the role of Dayamanti in this upcoming action-fantasy film. Brahmastra will be the first part of the trilogy, which was announced in 2019. The film has been pushed forward due to some pending VFX work. The upcoming movie will be releasing in multiple languages.

Also Read: Mouni Roy’s Upcoming Movie 'London Confidential' Trailer Out; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.