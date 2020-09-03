Mouni Roy releases statement on IMG Ventures controversy, pledges 'to be more vigilant'

Mouni Roy broke her silence on her alleged involvement with IMG Ventures that had landed in a controversy over the accusations of exploitation and sexual assault against its promoter Sunny Verma. The actor denied any links to the company or its event, Mr & Miss Glamour 2020. She also took a ‘pledge’ to be more ‘vigilant’ in the future, as she made a ‘heartfelt appeal to youngsters.’

READ: Mahesh Bhatt Issues Statement: 'Have No Association With IMG Ventures Or Sunny Varma'

Mouni Roy denies links with Mr & Miss Glamour

Mouni Roy took to Twitter and posted a statement, for her ‘female friends, fans and sisters’ that it was ‘critical to be aware of who all you are dealing with’ even though it was ‘important to be ambitious.’ The Gold star clarified that she had ‘nothing to do’ with the Mr & Miss Glamour 2020 event. She urged her ‘young friends’ to ‘exercise necessary caution’ as she took a pledge to be ‘more vigilant.’

The actor also conveyed her gratitude to Chairperson of the National Commision for Women, Rekha Sharma and her team for ‘empowering the rights of women.’

READ: Urvashi Rautela Issues Statement Regarding The IMG Venture Case; Read Here

IMG Ventures controversy

IMG Ventures’ promoter Sunny Verma had been embroiled in a legal soup after People Against Rape in India founder Yogita Bhayana registered a complaint against him, alleging that he blackmailed and sexually assualting aspiring female models on the pretext of giving them opportunities.

Mouni, along with Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Rannvijay Singh, Prince Narula had been issued notices for ‘recording for witness statements.’ Earlier, the NCW had informed that Mouni and Urvashi had skipped the online hearing in the case.

Mahesh Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela had also denied their links to the company and released statements.

READ: Mouni Roy Spends Her Friday Evening Shooting Some Hoops, Fans Call It 'fabulous'

READ: Mouni Roy’s Upcoming Movie 'London Confidential' Trailer Out; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.