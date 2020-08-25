Mouni Roy’s Upcoming Movie 'London Confidential' Trailer Out; WATCH

Mouni Roy is an emerging actor in the Bollywood industry. Recently, the actor shared the trailer of her upcoming movie London Confidential that will be released on an OTT platform, due to the global pandemic. Know what she has to say about the release.

Mouni Roy’s London Confidential trailer

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Kanwal Sethi’s action thriller movie, London Confidential. London Confidential cast also includes Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi as the lead characters. The movie will be releasing on September 18, 2020, on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Recently, on August 25, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to reveal the trailer of her upcoming spy-thriller. She captioned the post, “2 undercover agents, 1 deadly conspiracy. Watch them uncover #TheTraitorWithin and expose the deadly Chinese plot in #LondonConfidential, premieres 18th September only on @zee5premium @PurabKohliOfficial @KulrajRandhawaOnline @connectpraveshrana #RachitaKapoor #JasBinag #AjayRai #KanwalSethi #MohitChhabra @shussainzaidiofficial @JarPictures”.

According to Zee5’s official website, Mouni Roy has said that the best gift of working on this movie was to learn from Kanwal Sir and share screen space with actor Purab Kohli. The actor mentioned all the fun times they had while shooting the scenes together. London Confidential is a spy-thriller franchise with a stirring plot and the lively characters displayed on-screen are all very passionate about the work they do. Mouni said that Purab Kohli is a thorough gentleman and an absolute rockstar in the movie. She revealed that he has been one of her most favourite people since they worked together in 2014 and she missed him a lot on set after he left for Germany.

Mouni Roy also said in the ZEE5 interview that Kanwal Sir is extremely perceptive, precise, patient, an amazing creator and has a beautiful mind. She revealed that she definitely wants to work with him again soon. Talking about how her experience was working with Kulraj Randhawa, she said that the two have only shot for a few days. But, Mouni said that she’s lovely and they have done a few good scenes together. She also mentioned that Jas, Pravesh and the rest of the cast is fantastic. Mouni Roy concluded by saying that without much ado, she shall let fans wait for it to premiere on ZEE5 with as much excitement as they have.

