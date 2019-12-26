Mouni Roy's Ensembles To Take Cues From To Sport Pink Like A Pro

Mouni Roy is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian television Industry. She has worked in some well-known daily soaps and is now on her way to becoming an established actor in Bollywood. Mouni started her career as a background dancer in a film titled Run in 2004. Apart from being one of the biggest names of Mouni is also considered a fashion icon by millions across the country. As pink is generally liked by most of the girls, Mouni too seems to love the colour as she is seen sporting pink ensembles several times.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Celebrates Christmas In A Sultry Red Coloured Bikini

Check out Mouni Roy's pink outfits to take inspiration from pictures below:

Mouni Roy wore a pink cold-shouldered flowy gown with ruffle details at the bottom and on the sleeves. She completed her look with minimalistic accessories and minimal makeup with nude lips.

Also Read | Mouni Roy's Journey From Being A Background Dancer To Bollywood Actor

Mouni donned a pink off-shoulder tulle mini dress with a pink satin belt tied across her waist with white strappy stilettos. In terms of her makeup, Mouni opted for deep-kohled eyes, nude lips and filled-in brows. She completed her look with a watch and rings.

In the above image, she sported a pink ballon top with sheer sleeves which she paired with a pleated mini-skirt. She completed her ensemble with silver strappy heels, minimalistic makeup and cascading curls in terms of her hairdo.

Also Read | Mouni Roy’s Elegant Lehenga Looks That You Must Check Out

Not just western wears but Mouni also knows to pull off ethnic wears with grace as she donned a pink Lehenga with stripped details. She opted for a statement choker neckpiece with a matching maang tikka. She completed her look with nude lips, smokey eyes and a sleek mid-parted low bun.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Turns Santa, Distributes Toys And Goodies While Visiting Kids At NGO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.