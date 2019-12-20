Mouni Roy’s Elegant Lehenga Looks That You Must Check Out

Mouni Roy gained massive popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Naagin actor. Mouni Roy has appeared in many hit shows in Indian television like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Do Saheliyaa, Naagin, etc.

Mouni Roy recently even made her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold. She even garnered a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She was last seen in Mikhil Musale’s Made In China. Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy film series Brahmastra.

Apart from her acting skills, Mouni Roy aces the fashion game both on and off-screen. Her grand and elegant styles give fashion goals to everyone. She looks stunning in both western and traditional. Here are her most loved lehenga styles.

Check out Mouni Roy’s elegant lehenga looks here:

1. Mouni Roy looks elegant in this teal green embellished Sonam & Paras Modi lehenga. She donned this look for the recent Diwali bash at the Bachchan household. She completed the look with statement jewellery and a sleek bun.

2. This floral embroidered lehenga is what dreams are made of. Mouni Roy sported this lehenga which had stunning motifs of peacocks, parrot, and birds made of intricate kutch work embroidery and mirrors. She donned this elegant outfit for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash.

3. Mouni Roy looks ethereal in this ruffled dupatta lehenga set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The blouse and lehenga skirt had intricate mirror work. She completed the look with statement drop earrings.

4. Mouni Roy was recently spotted wearing this pink Faabiiana lehenga during the promotions of her film, Made In China. The lehenga skirt and dupatta had striped designs and paired with a solid pink blouse. She completed the look with a choker neckpiece and head jewellery.

