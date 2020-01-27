Mouni Roy's Radiant No Make Up Looks That You Must Check Out

Mouni Roy is one of the popular faces of Indian television. The actress rose to fame with her role in the hit Naagin series. Roy also did some Bollywood films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. The actor previously was also a part of television series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev which went on to become big successes. Mouni is also known for her character in the show Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The 'Gold' actor has an ardent fan following and she likes them updated on her life through her social media posts. Listed below are some of her popular no-makeup looks:

Mouni Roy's Instagram: Nailing the no-makeup look

Mouni Roy looks radiant and fresh as she poses for the camera. The actress is currently busy with her next film, Brahmastra alongside stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial is being produced by Karan Johar's Dhrama Productions.

READ:Mouni Roy Clears Rumours On Her Collaboration With Ekta Kapoor's 'Mehrunissa'

READ:Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy Are Totally The "beach Babes" Of Bollywood

READ:Mouni Roy Is All Set To Ring In NYE 2020 In Dubai, See Her Stunning Vacation Pics

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.