Mouni Roy Clears Rumours On Her Collaboration With Ekta Kapoor's 'Mehrunissa'

Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy's collaboration in Naagin was reported to be a great success. Naagin ranked as one of the widely followed shows back then. Mouni Roy’s spooky character received rave reviews from fans and critics.

After which again, there were rumours creating abuzz with reports of the two collaborating once again for yet another project. The new venture was reported to being a historical drama titled Mehrunissa. However, Mouni spilt the beans on working with Ekta Kapoor again.

Mouni Roy says Mehrunissa is not happening

Ekta Kapoor's next project titled Mehrunissa was reportedly a historical drama based on the life of the twentieth, last wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir, Nur Jahan, who was born as Mehrunnissa. The project was a digital series for Ekta's OTT platform and was also touted to be one of the biggest digital series, with Mouni Roy playing the eponymous character in it.

Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, Mouni Roy cleared all the doubts about her collaboration for the same. Mouni shared that the project was not happening as she had not heard any news about it. Furthermore, when Roy was quizzed about playing the lead in the Aamir Khan's next, she denied about that too.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmastra that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the movie in a pivotal role.

The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The movie is slated to release in mid-2020.

