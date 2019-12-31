Mouni Roy Is All Set To Ring In NYE 2020 In Dubai, See Her Stunning Vacation Pics

Mouni Roy is creating headlines with her glamourous style statements that have been much-loved by fans. She has worked in some renowned daily soaps and is now on her way to becoming an established actor in Bollywood. Mouni's recently released movie Made In China saw a warm welcome at the box office. Apart from being one of the popular stars, Roy is also considered a fashion icon by many. The actor who is currently vacationing in Dubai has taken the internet by a storm with her stunning posts.

Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green outfit while holidaying in Dubai

Mouni Roy is currently having a merry time as she is all geared up to ring in her New Year in Dubai. The actor has jetted off with her friends and loved ones. Sharing pictures from her vacay, Mouni Roy has left no stone unturned in making heads turn with her alluring outfits. On December 31, the Made In China actor took to her Instagram to share some stunning pictures of herself. Donning a green two-piece, she posed for the camera at ease. Mouni's outfit looked absolutely chic. Not to miss her sunglasses and hat, that add more glamour to her look. Have a look.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Vacation Diaries: Check Out Best Travel Photos Of The 'Made In China' Star

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Joins 'Brahmastra' Gang, Heads To Manali After Mouni Roy

Also Read | Times When Mouni Roy Stunned Her Fans With Her Sizzling Looks In White Outfits

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated directorial Brahmastra. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is slated to release in mid-2020.

Also Read | Mouni Roy's Ensembles To Take Cues From To Sport Pink Like A Pro

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.