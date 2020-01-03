Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy Are Totally The "beach Babes" Of Bollywood

Bollywood actors often post pictures of their vacations on their social media. Some of the Bollywood celebrities holiday at the most exquisite locations. Recently many celebrities have left the country to vacation in exotic places all around the globe. Some Bollywood divas even started their new year 2020 with the beach vibes. Showing off their effortless charisma, perfect figures, and gorgeous faces, the actresses have raised the excitement among fans. Even their social media posts are flooded with appreciation for their alluring looks in the pictures. Here are the beach babes who were soaking up some sun in 2020.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan who was in Kerala during the New Year’s eve, flew to the Maldives to extend her exotic vacation with brother. The actor has been treating fans with envious pictures in a bikini and gorging some lip-smacking food. The Simmba actor was also accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her beach sojourn and shared a series of pictures of the duo enjoying in the pool and relishing a floating breakfast.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia, who spent the New Year with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in New York, did not share a picture with him to wish new year. Instead, she shared a solo picture, wherein the caption gave a metaphorical reference to the ‘light’ coming as she enjoyed the sunshine, amid the stunning backdrop of the water and the hills. Though not a new year post, she finally posted a snap with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, again with a breathtaking vision of the sun setting behind them in the water.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy geared up to ring in her New Year in Dubai. The actor jetted off with her friends and loved ones. Sharing pictures from her vacay, Mouni has left no stone unturned in making heads turn with her alluring outfits. Mouni stunned her fans in her amazing yellow bikini. The actor enjoyed quality time at the beach and gave major vacation goals with her amazing posts.

