Ananya Panday Posts Quirky Picture With Gun, But Ishaan Doesn't 'trust Her With The Toy'

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and uploaded what is presumably a snip from the sets of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The actor in the picture is showing her quirky side where she is holding a gun and is aiming at something to shoot at. However, in another picture, she is being aided by her co-star Ishaan Khattar, who is correcting her posture for a better aim.

Ananya Panday tries shooting with a gun toy

Ananya Panday has uploaded a picture of herself from the sets of Khaali Peeli. The actor is seen holding a gun in the picture and in the next picture is accompanied by Ishaan Khatter, who can be seen in a very serious mood. Ishaan in the picture can be seen trying to correct Ananya’s posture as if the gun is for real.

Addressing that, Ananya revealed that Ishaan does not trust her with a toy. She further writes that even she would not trust herself with a gun toy. Here is what she wrote in her caption:

not just ankhiyon se goli mare (ing) anymore ðŸ˜‰ ..... ok I think @ishaankhatter doesn’t trust me w a toy ðŸš¨ðŸ˜œ (tbh i wouldn’t trust me too ðŸ§Ÿ‍â™€ï¸) #KhaaliPeeli @macriaan #2ndOctober

Ananya Panday's Instagram picture

As soon as the picture went up on social media, it got inundated with comments and reactions from netizens. A number of users sent heart and kissing emojis for the actors. Several other users expressed how good the two were looking in the pictures.

Several users wrote how hilarious the caption was. Many other netizens wrote in the comment section that they liked the picture a lot. The picture received over 3 lakh likes within an hour of being on the social media handle of the actor.

Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

Ananya Pandey had previously uploaded another picture with Ishaan Khatter, where she was trying to describe her experience working with the actor. In the post, the two actors were seen hanging out at a beach. Ananya Panday had placed a coconut on her head and Ishaan was clicking a picture and clicking her picture. Check out the post below.

Khaali Peeli details

The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is set to release on October 02, 2020, on Zee Plex and ZEE5. The film stars Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in prominent supporting roles. The teaser trailer for Khaali Peeli was shared online only a month ago. However, the trailer was met with a lot of hate due to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Image credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

