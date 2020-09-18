Ananya Panday Calls It 'cocoNUTS' To Work With Co-star Ishaan Khatter; Watch Video

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a funny video with Ishaan Khatter. She also shared a picture where Ishaan Khattar is seen taking pictures of her while she is seen balancing a coconut on her head. In the video, Ananya Panday is seen posing with a coconut on her head while she asks Ishaan to take it down as it is falling. She is repeatedly seen telling him that the coconut will fall down.

At the end of the video, the coconut falls down and Ananya Panday is seen mentioning that her almonds also dropped due to the same. The actor added a quirky caption to the post as she said, “Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan 💥”. Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post.

Ananya Panday's easy-breezy look

In the recent past, Ananya Panday posted a bunch of pictures of her on Instagram. In the pictures posted, she is seen dressed in a red wrap-around dress. The short dress has a waist belt that accentuated her waist. The actor accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses. She opted for a no-makeup look for her getaway and completed her look with a messy ponytail.

The actor is also seen wearing a pair of flipflops to balance the whole look. The stunning clouds in the background along with the clean green environments make these clicks look more graceful. In the caption for the post, Ananya Panday wrote, “smileee... it confuses people 😊”.

On the work front, Ananya Panday would be seen in the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. It also features Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the antagonist. Ananya will play the role of a dancer, who steals some jewellery and cash at midnight and escapes with Ishaan Khatter's character in a taxi numbered 6969.

It is directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Khaali Peeli will start streaming on Zee5 from October 2 onwards. The songs of the movie released recently and have been creating major anticipation among fans.

