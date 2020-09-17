Ishaan Khatter Defends 'Khaali Peeli' Song, Says It Has Been 'taken Out Of Context'; Read

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's latest song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from Khaali Peeli faced the ire of netizens. The song called Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was slammed for having racist lyrics comparing Beyonce to a 'gori' (Hindi for fair-skinned girl). Recently, Ishaan defended the song and the makers saying they had no such intention with the choice of words in the lyrics. Here's what this is about.

Ishaan Khatter defends Khaali Peeli song amid racism controversy

In an interview with Film Companion, Ishaan Khatter addressed the controversy surrounding his latest Khaali Peeli song called Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. Ishaan said that the Hindi word gori seems to have been taken out of the context in which the lyricist used it. He himself had also asked around to understand the exact meaning and he found gori also means 'girl' much like a boy is addressed as 'launda' or 'chhora' in rural India.

The actor further clarified in the interview that the lyrics itself does not have connotations to complexion or race for that matter. He defended the song saying that the makers "dont have a racist bone in their body". Also, Ishaan's tapori character in Khaali Peeli takes Beyonce to be the standard for style and this is only flattering rather than demeaning. His character is actually comparing his lady love to Beyonce in hopes to flatter her.

The controversy regarding the Khaali Peeli song arose as netizens cried out on social media that it is insulting Beyonce on the basis of complexion. The lyrics of the song compared goriyaa, Indian fair-skinned girl to Beyonce who is of African-American origin. However, after the controversy, the name of the song has been changed to Duniya Sharma Jayegi.

Meanwhile, the song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan have lent their voice to the track. The peppy number features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday grooving to it.

More about Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is a movie about a dancer (played by Ananya Panday) and a taxi-driver (Ishaan Khatter). The latter is an escaped convict who was jailed for committing a half murder. He meets the girl one night while she was trying to run away after stealing jewels and money from her customers. They get entangled in a comic but rather dangerous situation and that is what Khaali Peeli is about.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Maqbool Khan also holds the credits for the concept, it has been written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. Khaali Peeli is slated for an OTT release on Ocotber 2, 2020.

