Movierulz, TamilRockers Leak 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Full Movie Online For Download

The current film which has become victim to the menace of film piracy recently is the multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The Hindi movie has an interesting ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in B-town. From Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt to Rajkummar Rao, several popular actors have collaborated for this ambitious project. Slated to be released on August 14, 2020, prior to the Independence Day, the movie has reportedly been leaked online by Movierulz and Tamilrockers.

Read: TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Thappad' Full Movie Online For Download

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaks Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by T-Series, Bhuj: The Pride of India is touted amidst the much-anticipated films of 2020. Unfortunately to the producer's dismay, Tamilrockers & Movierulz have leaked the patriotic Hindi movie Bhuj: The Pride of India in HD quality prior to its cinematic release. Take a look at the cast-

The movie leak of Bhuj: The pride of India full movie download in HD quality is not the first of its kind. Since the past few years, Movierulz and Tamilrockers have been doing this illegal practice. Thus they give access to visitors. In this case, Bhuj: The Pride of India movie download has been made attainable for free online.

Read: Movierulz And Tamilrockers Leak The Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' Online

As per media reports, irrespective of being issued numerous court orders Tamilrockers have time and again broken the law, by indulging in illegal movie piracy. Yet every now and then, Tamilrockers have made the unreleased movies download possible. Since Bhuj: The Pride Of India is easily accessible online now, the makers of action-drama movie might have to bear some irreparable losses. Take a look at the film's first look -

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Story Plot of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Bhuj: Pride of India is a story about those 300 women in Gujarat who played a crucial part in India's victory in the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The story tells you how IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik led 300 local women in Gujarat state reconstructed the sole IAF airstrip at Bhuj. According to the makers, the film is a tribute to commemorate local women's contribution in helming victory against the enemies.

Read: Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak 'Sagutha Doora Doora' Prior To Its Official Release

TamilRockers and Movierulz leaking Bhuj: The Pride of India has enormously destroyed the buzz, excitement, and anticipation around the film. Even though Tamilrockers site has been banned owing to the orders from the Madras High Court, still the piracy site has been not stopped leaking unreleased films via other proxy sites.

Read: 'Disco Raja' Tamilrockers Leak May Affect Movie's Overall Box Office Performance

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.