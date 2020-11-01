Movies Releasing In November 2020: Take A Look At Trailers And Cast

There is a lot of hype about the upcoming movies this year, especially for the movies releasing in November. As everybody knows, the lockdown followed by the Coronavirus pandemic had put a halt on many movies and delayed them. Even OTT platforms hardly saw a couple of releases during the lockdown. That is precisely the reason why all the November 2020 releases are getting a lot of hype from everyone. So let us look at the upcoming movies this November that fans should watch out for.

Ludo

Having a big cast with talented actors, Ludo is certainly likely to impress the audience with its acting performances. Previously, the announced Ludo release date was March 13, 2020. Directed by Anurag Basu, this movie has Abhishek Bacchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are teaming up once again to play the parallel leads in this movie, and they are paired opposite Aditya and Rajkummar respectively. Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi has been cast in this movie as well. It will be set for a digital release, and the final Ludo release date is confirmed to be November 12 2020.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

A satirical comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sharma, this movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Top-quality actors such as Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz will also be playing important roles in this movie. It is all set for a theatrical release and the confirmed Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari release date is on November 13, 2020.

Chhalaang

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the leads. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be playing supporting roles in this film, and it is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. It is set for a digital release on November 13 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb

The Akshay Kumar-starrer is the remake of Tamil movie Kanchana, and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It has Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Akshay and Tushar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar. It is set for a digital release and the confirmed Laxmmi Bomb release date is on November 9, 2020.

