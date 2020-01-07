'Darbar', 'Love Aaj Kal Remake', '83', 'Sooryavanshi'; Movies To Look Forward To In 2020

2020 seems to be an entertaining year when it comes to the upcoming releases, and we can expect to see the right amount of talent and big names on the screen. Several Bollywood, South Indian as well as International movies are slated to hit theatres this year.

Movies releasing in 2020:

2020 will see the release of the movie Darbar starring the superstar of the Indian film industry, Rajnikanth. The movie is all set to release on January 9. It is an A.R. Murugadoss-directed movie. Rajnikanth will be playing the role of a cop. The movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Yogi Babu.

The movie 1917 is also on the list of upcoming releases. The movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020. It traces the story of two British soldiers who go on a mission to send a message deep into enemy territory that will save a lot of their soldiers' lives. The movie stars Dean-Charles Chapman, from Game of Thrones fame where he played Tommen Lannister, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Pip Carter, Andy Apollo, and Paul Tinto. It is a Sam Mendes-directed movie.

The next movie on schedule is the Love Aaj Kal remake starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two actors are roped in for the movie by the director Imtiaz Ali. The movie will also star Randeep Hooda. The movie will be releasing on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2020.

Next on the list is Sooryanvanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The movie is a part of the cop-movie series by Rohit Shetty. Akshay will be playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi in the movie. The shooting of the movie is currently in process and Katrina and Akshay keep sharing images and videos from the shoot. Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

Ranveer Singh's '83 is also upon the line of releases. Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar along with others. The movie will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

The remake of The Girl on the Train will also be released this year. The movie stars Parineeti Chopra and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. Finally, the last movie under the list is Suruli. The movie will star James Cosmo, Dhanush, Karl-Martin Rantapelkonen, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie is directed Karthik Subbaraj and will be released in May 2020.

