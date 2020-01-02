Rajinikanth Takes The Promotions Of Darbar To Another Level With A Customised Airplane

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the legendary actors of India who has a massive fan-following not just in the South but across the whole country and it would be safe to say that he is also very popular in some of the western countries as well. The Robot actor will be next seen in A. R. Murugadoss' thriller film titled Darbar. Nowadays, wherein the makers of the film imply various promotion ploys to promote their film, the makers of Darbar have surely raised the bar further high with their promotion tactics for Darbar.

Rajinikanth Gets Himself A Customised Airplane?

Bollywood has experienced several unique promotion tactics which the makers of the film implement for the movie to stand out in the audiences' eye. With collaborations with YouTubers to also TikTokers, Bollywood celebrities do whatnot to make sure that they leave no stones unturned to promote their films. But what Darbar's team did to promote the Rajinikanth directorial is surely going to make a lot of A-listers of Bollywood envious too

Rajinikanth’s film Darbar got its own customised banner on one of the aircraft. Rajinikanth’s swag will now fly thousands of feet above the sea level now and his fans cannot keep calm but go gaga over it. Several fans of Rajinikanth took to their social media handles to express their happiness and excitement about the same. Check out some of the tweets of Twitterati below:

I didn't believe it in my first look. Thought it was just photoshop😂

No, it is not , yet again #Thalaivar at his peak as good as his humbleness....🙏

Only possible for #Thalaivar 👍

One and only #SuperstarRajinikanth #DarbarPongal#DarbarFlight pic.twitter.com/wG28r9JRkJ — Nasubbu (@Nasubbu1) December 31, 2019

Who will believe from an ordinary bus conductor to having his films promotional poster on an aeroplane, I have not seen any other celebrity other than super star 🌟 #Kabali #Darbar #DarbarFlight will take off 🛫 on 09-jan-2020 pic.twitter.com/PZTHFVj8sD — GouseBasha Shaik (@IamGBShaikh) January 2, 2020

