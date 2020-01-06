Rajinikanth Believes Darbar Will Repeat The Magic Of Other Acclaimed Rajinikanth Movies

Darbar is an upcoming Tamil language film. It has been directed by AR Murugadoss and has been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2020, and stars Rajinikanth in the lead. The team along with Rajinikanth are busy promoting the film.

While interacting with media portals, Rajinikanth claimed that he believes that the AR Murugadoss directorial will repeat the magic of films like Sivaji, Chandramukhi and Robot, all of which are acclaimed south films. Rajinikanth also said at the same event that the kind of love he receives from his fans is overwhelming and that is what keeps him going.

Darbar trailer

According to reports, Darbar will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi for Pongal 2020. In the one-minute-long trailer, Darbar seems like a perfect commercial film that celebrates Rajinikanth. In the trailer, Rajinikanth is shown as a super cop who is dedicated to fighting crime. Actor Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of a villain in the movie. The trailer, which was released in December 2019, has intrigued fans.

Darbar movie update:

The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Suniel Shetty. In the trailer, Rajinikanth is shown as a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam who is ruthless and fearless. The trailer shows him saying dialogues like "I'm a bad cop." Interestingly, he appears in other scenes where he is clad in dapper suits; it is being assumed by fans that there could be a second role for him in the film.

