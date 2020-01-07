Bipasha Basu's Birthday: 'Corporate', 'Raaz 3', Other Films To Add To Your Watchlist

From acing the ramp as a teenager to a scintillating actor on the silver screen, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has aced all roles with grace and pious. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the Bong has featured in movies like Raaz, Jism, Footpath, Chehre, Race, among others, that has brought her fame and stardom. As the Bollywood actor celebrates her 41st birthday today, here are a few movies of Bipasha Basu, that were appreciated and loved.

Top five movies of Bipasha Basu

Ajnabee (2001)

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead, marked the Bollywood debut of Bipasha Basu. She, who was paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film, was appreciated for her short but unmissable role in the action-thriller. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the movie established Basu as a force to reckon. Pic/IMDb

No Entry (2005)

The comedy caper, starring Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu in the lead, was directed by Anees Bazmee. Playing the role of a dancer, was Bipasha in the comic caper, where her sizzling moves were the highlight of the movie. Released in the last decade, the movie was a massive hit and was also remade in multiple languages. Pic/IMDb

Corporate (2006)

The movie, starring Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon and Raj Babbar in the lead, narrates the tale of two corporate giants, who compete with one other to retain their position in the business. Playing the role of sultry Senior business executive, Nishigandha Dasgupta, who uses her charm to seduce her business rivals, Bipasha Basu stole many hearts. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie was a box office hit and was the darling of the critics.

Race (2008)

The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, narrates the rivalry between two brothers. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the movie was another milestone movie in Bipasha's acting career, where her scintillating performance won her much love and appreciation. Released in last decade, the movie was a massive hit. Pic/IMDb

Raaz 3: The Third Dimension (2012)

The horror movie, starring Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta in the lead, narrates the tale of an envious female actor, whose jealous puts many lives in danger. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie was lauded by the critics, for its gripping tale and the impressive performance of Basu, who brought a new dimension her role. Released in 2012, the movie, till date is considered to be one of Bipasha's best works. Pic/IMDb

