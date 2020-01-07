Bipasha Basu's Birthday: 3 Most Popular Movie Songs Featuring The Actor

Since her debut film, Ajnabee, Bipasha Basu has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering several successful films throughout her career. With a career spanning over two decades, Bipasha Basu has managed to redefine norms with her stellar performances, setting the bars high for the actors to come. Today, Bipasha celebrates her 41st birthday. As fans across the country are busy wishing the actor, here is a compiled list of her chartbuster songs from various movies. Here are the details:

Beedi Jalai Le

Featuring Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan, and Vivek Oberoi, Beedi Jalaile is titled as 'one of the most successful numbers' from the film, Omkara. Voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, the lyrics of the melodious number is crafted by Gulzar. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the official video of Beedi Jalaile has crossed more than 2.2 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video of the song:

Bipasha song

The Bipasha song from the film Jodi Breakers is one of the few Bollywood songs, which is inspired by an actor's name. The sensuous track is one of the most successful item numbers from the film's album. Composed by Salim Merchant and Suleiman Merchant, the number is voiced by Shraddha Pandit and Shadab Faridi. The track was hailed as the party anthem of the year 2013 by fans. The Bipasha Song has crossed the 17 million mark on YouTube. Take a look at the video:

Lucky Boy

Penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Lucky Boy is considered as one of the most successful songs from the film, Bachna Ae Haseeno, as the song features Bipasha's illustrious career in the film. A party anthem modified with a modern backdrop, the song is voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan, Hard Kaur and Raja Hassan. 10 years since its release, Lucky Boy still manages to set the audience grooving to its catchy tunes. Take a look at the video of the song:

