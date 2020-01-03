Bipasha Basu's Latest Photos Prove That She Is A Water Baby; Pics Inside

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are very active on social media and are very popular among their fans. Bipasha Basu never fails to drop a picture every now and then to give fans couple goals. Recently, she posted pictures that seem to be from her vacation with her husband at a beach. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the waves. Fans could not help but appreciate the actor’s look in her swimsuit where she is seen flaunting her perfect body.

Bipasha Basu enjoying the beach waves:

Husband Karan Singh Grover, too, posted pictures:

Bipasha Basu is primarily known for her work in Hindi films though she has worked in several regional films as well. She is a recipient of numerous accolades, including one Filmfare Award, and is cited by the media as a glamourous face of Bollywood. Bipasha Basu has worked in regional cinema industries as well, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and English films.

The actor, who is popular for her works in thriller and horror films, met her now-husband Karan Singh Grover at the sets of one of their movies. The couple fell in love co-starring in a horror thriller movie, Alone. The couple got married on April 30, 2016.

