Movies To Watch This Weekend With Your Family: From 'Dolittle' To 'Jai Mummy Di'

Bollywood News

Here are some movies to watch this weekend. These movies have recently released and they have positive reviews. Read more to know about these amazing movies.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
movies to watch this weekend

As the weekend is just around the corner, most people prefer going on a movie date with their partner or spending time with family. This weekend can also be one of those where you can binge-watch some latest films. Hence here is the list of Bollywood and  Hollywood movies to watch this weekend.

Movies to watch this weekend

Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy revolving around two mothers and their kids. Plot of the movie is about how these kids deal with their mommy issues, which leads to utter chaos. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall in lead roles and Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak Kapur in respective roles.

Dolittle 

Dolittle is an adventurous movie which released on January 17, 2020. The cast of the movie includes Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and many more. The film has received mixed reviews. Dolittle is directed by  Stephen Gaghan.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

The lead actor of the movie Allu Arjun plays the role of a Bantu who is from a typical middle-class family who is frustrated from having to deal with typical family issues. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

The action film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The plot of the film is about Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu) who is an Army Major is deployed to Kurnool on a mission. This action-packed, war drama will keep you on tenterhooks as Ajay keeps the country safe from external threats. The movie has received positive reviews.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Singh Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

