Movies To Watch This Weekend With Your Family: From 'Dolittle' To 'Jai Mummy Di'

Movies to watch this weekend

Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy revolving around two mothers and their kids. Plot of the movie is about how these kids deal with their mommy issues, which leads to utter chaos. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall in lead roles and Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak Kapur in respective roles.

Dolittle

Dolittle is an adventurous movie which released on January 17, 2020. The cast of the movie includes Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and many more. The film has received mixed reviews. Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan.

Downey Jr.'s first movie since Endgame is looking to be an absolute flop. Dolittle is currently scored worse than Cats by critics. CATS.



I had a bad feeling by the trailers with the uncanny CGI and the type of humor they were going for that this might not end well. pic.twitter.com/zwNf2qhH2j — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 16, 2020

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

The lead actor of the movie Allu Arjun plays the role of a Bantu who is from a typical middle-class family who is frustrated from having to deal with typical family issues. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

The action film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The plot of the film is about Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu) who is an Army Major is deployed to Kurnool on a mission. This action-packed, war drama will keep you on tenterhooks as Ajay keeps the country safe from external threats. The movie has received positive reviews.

#SarileruNeekevvaru Tirupathi City 1st week GROSS 1.54C



Eroju 16/19 fulls confirm ravachu 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/KmPjVdOij0 — లోకేష్ (@Lokeshsays_) January 18, 2020

