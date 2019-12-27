Latest Hollywood Movies To Watch This Weekend With Your Loved Ones

As the weekend is just around the corner, it surely calls for a getaway from the mundane routine. Most of the people prefer going on a movie date with their partner or spend time with family. This weekend can also be one of those where you can binge-watch something cool online, or see the latest films. There are several movies which can be worth the while that you can look forward to. Hence here is the list of multiple Hollywood movies that you can this weekend:

1) Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is an action-adventure comedy film helmed by Jake Kasdan and written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The film is the second sequel to 1995's Jumanji, following 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and the third instalment, overall, in the Jumanji franchise. This instalment like its previous one too stars Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. This time though, the adventures continue in the world of Jumanji, where nothing is what it seems to be. The players must return to the dangerous game. However, their characters have been exchanged with each other leaving everyone with the same heroes but with different looks. Moreover, the audiences are to find out where the rest of the players are in order to beat Jumanji again.

2) Spies in Disguise

It is a computer-animated spy comedy film helmed by debutants Nick Bruno and Troy Quane while it is produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Spies in Disguise stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles while the plot of the movie follows a secret agent who is transformed into a pigeon by smart child and the pair must work together to stop a villain and return him to his human form.

3) Knives Out

Knives Out is a murder mystery which is written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars an ensemble cast, comprising Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The plot of the movie follows a family gathering gone awry after the family patriarch's death leads a master detective to investigate.

