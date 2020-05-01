'Mrs Serial Killer' Fan Reactions: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

The much-awaited film Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina has finally released on Netflix. The crime thriller film seems to receiving a mixed bag of reactions from the netizens on social media. Several fans of the stars stormed the Internet with their hilarious reactions and memes over the film after watching it. Some fans expressed their anger over the film, while the rest appreciated the film and the star-cast for their acting skills.

Netizens flock social media with hilarious reactions

As soon as the film premiered on Netflix, thousands of users flocked social media with their comments and funny memes regarding the flick. One of the users shared a still from the film Hera Peri where Paresh Rawal can be seen saying, “We cant take risk,” while the caption of the funny meme read that this is the reaction of people when they are hearing negative reviews about Mrs. Serial Killer. Another user shared a still from Mirzapur where actor Pankaj Tripathi can be seen saying “Risk Hai,” after the user wrote that this is what the reaction of every individual after hearing the reviews.

#MrsSerialKiller is a movie you do not want to watch during this lockdown. Or ever.



I write a quick review on *wearenewswale* on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/AcghqXwyZM — Apurva Bhardwaj (@foodandfreud) May 1, 2020

We are really impressed with @Asli_Jacqueline in #MrsSerialKiller ! Her energy , Her Emotions are priceless ♥️



Actually we are not going to spoil the movie so you can watch it yourselves ♥️😍



Rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 @NetflixIndia @ShirishKunder @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/SiengeEXqD — #MrsSerialKiller 🔪💣 (@JackArmyy) May 1, 2020

