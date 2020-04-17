Mrs Serial Killer Fan Review: Jacqueline Is Seen In Never-seen-before Role, Say Fans

Mrs Serial Killer is an upcoming web film on popular OTT platform, Netflix. It stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and banked by his wife Farah Khan Kunder. The trailer of Mrs Serial Killer was recently released. Read to know what the audience say about it.

Mrs Serial Killer trailer reactions

First thing that catches the eye is its unique casting. And then the plot. Wish they had revealed a little more in the trailer, but guess we'll have to wait till May 1.#MrsSerialKiller@BajpayeeManoj @Asli_Jacqueline @mohituraina @NetflixIndia https://t.co/YAlPlkgWPe — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) April 17, 2020

#MrsSerialKiller, Terrific Trailer 👍 @Asli_Jacqueline in a never seen before role & she is looking so damn good , @BajpayeeManoj ji , looking stellar while @mohituraina grabs attention 👌 Looking Forward For This. @ShirishKunder @NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/v3WpM0si7q — Shrenik Jain (@ApkaApnaShrenik) April 17, 2020

You know if there is @BajpayeeManoj in any film or a web show that content is going to be worth a binge. #MrsSerialKiller from May 1 on @NetflixIndia - Directed by @ShirishKunder & also features @Asli_Jacqueline and @mohituraina https://t.co/GpxBUEhyD3 — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) April 17, 2020

Mrs Serial Killer trailer

Mrs Serial Killer marks the digital debut of Jacqueline Fernandez along with her first collaboration with Netflix. The movie also stars Aamir Khan’s niece Zayne Marie, who is making her acting debut in a film. When her husband is framed and jailed for serial murders, a doting wife in a critical situation needs to perform a murder exactly similar to the serial killer in order to prove that her husband is an innocent guy. Mrs Serial Killer will stream on Netflix from May 1, 2020.

