Jacqueline Fernandez Aka 'Mrs Serial Killer' Has A Net Worth That Will Leave You Amazed

Jacqueline Fernandez may have started her show biz career in Sri Lanka, but she is now one of the most popular celebs in India. She has had a stellar career in the Bollywood film industry and she has featured in multiple films as an actor and dancer. Thanks to her strong presence in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has amassed a sizable fan follow and impressive net worth. Here is a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth that she earned thanks to her film career, modelling, and sponsorships.

Jacqueline Fernandez's impressive net worth after joining Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez first began her modelling career in Sri Lanka. She even won the Miss Sri Lanka pageant in 2006. After that, Jacqueline Fernandez even represented Sri Lanka in the 2006 Miss Universe Pagent in Los Angeles. Thanks to her prolific modelling career, Jacqueline Fernandez soon received several modelling offers in India.

Once she started off her modelling career in India, Jacqueline Fernandez began auditioning for Bollywood films. Soon, she got a prominent role in Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin. Jacqueline Fernandez's performance in Aladin garnered a lot of praise and she even won the Best Female Debutante Award for her role. After her debut, Jacqueline Fernandez quickly became one of the most popular actors/dancers in the Bollywood film industry.

She has also featured in numerous box office hits such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, and Kick. Thanks to her illustrious film career, her estimated net worth is around $ 9 million. In INR, that is around ₹ 688 million. Moreover, many reports claim that her average salary for a film appearance is around ₹ 2-3 crores. According to various reports, Jacqueline Fernandez earned a whopping ₹ 6 crores for her role in Kick. Jacqueline Fernandez has also had numerous brand deals and sponsors such as Snapdeal and HTC One.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

