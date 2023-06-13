Mrunal Thakur To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In Parasuram Petla's Next Project?

Why you’re reading this: Parasuram Petla and Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration titled Geetha Govindam created a sensation and was a massive hit at the box office. The duo is again all set to make a comeback on the screen with a new project in hand. The film will be produced by filmmaker Dil Raju.

What's cooking?

The latest news around Parasuram Petla's next project suggests that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Social media communities has indicated that Mrunal will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in this movie. However, the actors or makers are yet to confirm the news.

(Mrunal Thakur will reportedly romance Vijay Deverakonda in Parasuram Patela's next project. | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

As per reports, the female lead's role will be prominent and will also demand a strong performance by the Super 30 actress. The makers have reportedly hinted that Mrunal will be an ideal choice for the role. Rumours suggest that discussions regarding the project have progressed and the actors will make a confirmation after signing for the role.

Who’s saying what?

As soon as the reports about Vijay and Mrunal's collaboration began making the rounds, fans took to their social media handles to talk about the new onscreen couple. Fans speculated that the filmmaker felt that the fresh pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur would boost the script. Moreover, the Sita Ramam actor's involvement in the project may also come with a substantial remuneration, as per media portals.

Meanwhile....

Mrunal Thakur made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Sita Ramam. She worked on the film alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her project with Nani. Earlier, the actress had wrapped her Mumbai schedule for the movie before heading to other locations.