'M.S. Dhoni' Movie Cast: A Look At Sushant As Maahi, Kiara As Sakshi And Other Characters

M.S. Dhoni movie is a 2016 sports film written and helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The film chronicles the story and life of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film is known to be an iconic drama, thanks to the enchanting onscreen acting of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alongside Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher among others. Here's a look at M.S. Dhoni movie cast.

M.S. Dhoni movie cast:

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput plays the lead role of M.S. Dhoni in the movie. Sushant aces the role with utmost grace as he dwells into the character flawlessly. Fondly called as Maahi in the film, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as M.S. Dhoni won a million hearts in no time.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani plays M.S. Dhoni's love interest- Sakshi in the latter part of the film. The twist in the tale is that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as M.S. Dhoni in the movie falls in love with another woman who passes away due to a road accident. However, Sakshi bumps into M.S. Dhoni during one of his stays in a hotel and the duo eventually falls in love with each other.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani essays the role of Priyanka in the movie, M.S. Dhoni. Priyanka accidentally meets Dhoni in a flight. Maahi, who wants to hide his personality in the movie, wears a helmet to meet Priyanka and they share some adorable merry moments. However, Priyanka meets with an accident, leaving M.S. Dhoni shattered in the film.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher plays the role of Pan Singh Dhoni, M.S. Dhoni's father in the movie. His character sheds concern in the movie, as he wishes the best for his son. He motivates M.S. Dhoni to take up a job but later realises that his son's passion lies elsewhere.

Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma plays the role of M.S. Dhoni's coach in the movie- Banerji. Rajesh, among the M.S. Dhoni movie cast, also has a prominent role in the film. He fosters Maahi to pursue his passion.

(Source: Snip YouTube)

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla essays the role of Maahi's sister in the movie- Jayanti Gupta. Bhumika's happy-go-lucky role as Maahi's sister is enchanting. She supports her brother Maahi throughout his journey. She also sits and watches her brother's matches, wishing the best for him.

Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharma plays the role of Sakshi's friend- Ritu. She gushes over M.S. Dhoni the very moment Sakshi introduces him to her. She and Sakshi work together in the movie.

M.S. Dhoni movie cast (Supporting)

Mithu Chakraborty as Coach Banerji's wife

Kumud Mishra as Mr Deval Sahay

Kranti Prakash Jha as Santosh Lal

Deepak Dutta as Dilip Vengsarkar

Ravindra Mankani as Jagmohan Dalmiya

Herry Tangri as Yuvraj Singh

Rajendra Chawla as Dhoni's first sponsor

Alok Pandey as Chittu

Sandeep Nahar as Param Bhaiya

About M.S. Dhoni movie

M.S. Dhoni movie released on September 30, 2016. As per reports, the film received the widest release ever for a Bollywood movie across 61 countries. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flick released in the Hindi language and was also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. Reports suggest that the film amassed somewhere around Rs 216 crore at the box office. The songs from M.S. Dhoni have hit a staggering number of views online. M.S. Dhoni cast received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike.

