'I Let MS Dhoni Down', Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Famous Super Over In 2010

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled how he had disappointed his former Indian and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had banked on the veteran off-spinner to bowl the high-pressure Super Over during a group match of the now-defunct CLT20. This incident had taken place during the 2010 edition of the tournament that was held in South Africa. Even though CSK had lost the edge-of-the-seat thriller, they went on to win the competition.

'The Super Over': Ravichandran Ashwin

While speaking to a cricket news website, Ashwin recalled that match against the Victoria Bushrangers and went on to say that Suresh Raina who had bowled a brilliant final over ensured that things reached the super over after the match was tied. He then mentioned that CSK were standing in a huddle as Stephen Fleming ran by and there was a quick meet up. The discussion that had happened during the team huddle was who would be bowling the super over where the offie put his hand up and said that he would like to give it a go. At the same time, he also said that the likes of former Australian pacer Doug Bollinger and Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan did not volunteer for the same. Meanwhile, the senior all-rounder felt that for him, it felt like an opportunity to win a game for the team.

Recalling that all-important super-over, R Ashwin said while bowling that over, he had succumbed to pressure as he was taken to the cleaners by David Hussey after which he had started chasing the over and started bowling quicker and quicker. The offie mentioned that he bowled the yorkers but did not execute them.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer then revealed how gutted he was after costing his side the game as he told himself that he wanted to bowl a Super Over, the man (MS Dhoni)had given him a Super Over, CSK is a team that he had wanted to be a part of, he wanted to be a performer and has pushed his team out of the tournament (after conceding 23 runs in that over. But more than anything else, Ravi Ashwin was disappointed at having let Dhoni down for not having bowled his trademark carrom ball.

