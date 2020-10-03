'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Completes 4 Years, Take A Look At Movie's Best Scenes

It has been four years since the superhit movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story released in theatres. Sushant Singh Rajput received a lot of success after this movie. The movie was a biopic on India’s one of India's finest cricketers - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is considered as one of Sushant Singh Rajput's best performances. He had not only worked on his looks to look like Dhoni but also had worked on his moves. He had practiced with Dhoni himself who taught him his style. Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni was loved by the audience.

The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, playing M.S. Dhoni himself, alongside Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. Kiara played the role of Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Disha has played the role of Priyanka Jha who falls in love with Sushant’s character. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Take a look at 5 unforgettable scenes from 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

1. Dhoni’s first meet with Priyanka

M.S. Dhoni met his first girlfriend on an aeroplane when both get seated next to each other. The entire Indian cricket team had boarded the plane. Priyanka desperately wanted Sachin Tendulkar’s autograph but is denied by the air hostess.

Dejected but not willing to back down, Priyanka turns to find Dhoni seated next to her, wearing Indian cricket team’s logo. She then pleads him to go up to Sachin Tendulkar and get her his autograph. But Dhoni complies and goes to Sachin to ask him for his autograph for Priyanka. That is how their love story begins.

2. Priyanka’s car accident

In the film, it is Valentine’s Day and Priyanka and Dhoni decide to gift each other something. Priyanka buys a wristwatch for him and Dhoni a nice piece of jewellery for her. They were supposed to meet the day after Dhoni’s match. But as Priyanka drives off from after buying the watch, she meets with a fatal accident. A good’s lorry crashes with Priyanka’s car and she dies on the spot. What leaves the viewers shocked is that Dhoninis unaware of Priyanka’s death. Kaun Tujhe is played throughout this sequence.

3. When Dhoni decides to pursue his dream

This when Dhoni is called in by the station master because there had been complaints against his attendance record. There was an enquiry set for the same the day after. The station master starts telling him what all he could say for his defence but Dhoni zones out and starts doubting his decision to join as a ticket-collector. He then leaves the office and goes to the abandoned station which is under construction.

He sits on an empty bench and introspects his decisions. At this moment, a train pulls up at the station and stops in front of Dhoni. As the train begins to leave the platform, Dhoni runs and boards one of the boogies. This is the moment that changes the entire course of Dhoni’s life. This is definitely one of the most memorable moments of the movie.

4. Dhoni meets Sakshi

This is one of the most adorable moments of the movie. Dhoni forgets the keycard of his hotel room. He asks the hotel staff, who is Sakshi, to help him get a new one. Sakshi courteously obliges. At the reception desk, Sakshi asks for an identity proof so that she can issue Dhoni a new keycard.

She is obviously unaware of the fact that it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is speaking to her. Dhoni is amused at this situation and lies to Sakshi that he has forgotten his wallet in the room when he had it with him. If they could go up to his room, he will show her the needed identity proof. After the necessities are done, Sakshi is confronted by her other staff friends about the reality of the situation. She immediately apologises to Dhoni about her ignorance.

5. The winning shot

The final match of the World Cup is between India and Sri Lanka. At a critical stage in the match, Dhoni steps in sweeps the scoreboard even. He keeps raining fours and sixes. As he reaches half-century, the crowd cannot stop cheering for him. When India needs 4 runs from 11 balls, Dhoni hits a six and ‘finishes off in style’. The crowd erupts in an uproar and this moment, in real and even in the movie, will never be forgotten by Indians.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies were loved by the audiences. One such movie of his was Raabta. Starring alongside Kriti Sanon, this movie travels across time and also gave a hit song to remember Sushant Singh Rajput by. Kedarnath was another of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies that received a lot of critical acclaim.

