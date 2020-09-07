Prateik Babbar Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With A Nostalgic 'Chhichhore' Video; Watch

Actor Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram to share a memorable BTS video with the cast and crew of Chhichhore. The video has been made in the loving memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video showcases various adorable moments that the team shared while working on the drama film. A number of fans have expressed how emotional they feel watching the nostalgic video, as they miss the late actor and his captivating craft.

Chhichhore BTS video

Actor Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram to celebrate one year of the film Chhichhore. He posted a BTS video where the entire cast and crew can be seen in the process of making the film. In the first few minutes, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others are getting ready for their shooting schedule while their various scenes from the film have also been compiled together. In one of the frames, director Nitesh Tiwari is seen dancing around with the team as they celebrate some precious moments.

In a particular segment of the BTS video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen getting ready to play the older version of the character Anirudh. He is seen imitating veteran actor Dev Anand in one scene while he hugs the director and enjoys the teamwork in another part of the compilation. The entire cast and crew of the film seem to be having a blissful time as they work hard to put the film together. In the final scenes, the video also shows the premiere event of Chhichhore that the team attended. The video also indicated that it has been made in the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. Have a look at the video here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput and his presence. They have also congratulated the teams as they created a good movie with a necessary message. Have a look at the comments here.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's Beau Vicky Caught On Candid Camera

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput 'the Only Accused': PDP Leader Peddles Shocking Offhand Narrative

Chhichhore is a 2019 drama film which was a success at the box office. The comedy-drama film revolves around the lives of a few college students and how they stick around at the time of crisis. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari who also contributed to the story of the film. The cast lineup includes Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in pivotal roles.

Image courtesy: Prateik Babbar Instagram

Read One Year Of 'Chhichhore': Tahir Raj Bhasin Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput; Shares BTS Pics

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Man Held For Online Videos Spreading Fake News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.