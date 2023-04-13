Mukesh Chhabra's Mother Passes Away, Casting Director Breaks Down In Tears

Bollywood casting director Mukhesh Chhabra's mother passed away. Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co took to Twitter to announce the demise of Mukesh's mother Kamla Chhabra. Her last rites will be performed on April 14 at 10 am at the Oshiwara crematorium. Mukesh broke into tears outside the hospital where his mother breathed her last. Many celebrities arrived to support him in this time of need.

Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla is no more

In a small note accompanying the news, MCCC wrote on Twitter, "Our biggest support has left us for her heavenly abode. May her soul forever rest in peace". The tweet also mentioned that late Kamla Chhabra was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. The short public intimation also informed that the cremation would be held on Friday in Oshiwara at 10 am.

Our biggest support has left us for her heavenly abode 🙏🏻🕊️

Celebs reach out to support Mukesh Chhabra

Several celebrities were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where Kamla Chhabra passed away. Those in attendance, were Nupur Sanon and Sunil Grover. Also seen arriving, were Farah Khan Kunder, Jasbir Jassi and Aparshakti Khurana.

A video showed Mukesh crying after his mother's demise.

Mukesh Chabbra is one of the most popular casting directors in Bollywood. He has also directed Dil Bechara (2020) starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.