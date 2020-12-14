'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra shares 'Rang De Basanti' cameo with hilarious story

Bollywood films are known for some interesting cameos, and many of them are often lesser known. One that not many people might be aware was that casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who recently turned director, with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara had featured in Rang De Basanti. He recently made the revelation with a hilarious anecdote.

Mukesh Chhabra in Rang De Basanti

Mukesh Chhabra posted a clip from Rang De Basanti on Sunday, from the flashback sequence where the characters play the role of freedom fighters. In a sequence, Kunal Kapoor who played Ashfaqullah Khan talks about being confident of India achieving freedom, while Aamir Khan, who played Chandrashekar Azad, is heard being impressed by the line.

The person sitting to the right of Aamir in that group was Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh quipped that it was one of those scenes where the 'director tells you to go and sit' and one remained clueless on what had to be done.

Mukesh was one of the casting assitants of the film

There was another actor, who recently shot to fame, who had also played a part in Rang De Basanti. Abhishek Banerjee, who starred in Stree and Paatal Lok, was seen as one of the people in the auditions sequence at the beginning.

Rang De Basanti is considered one of the most popular and loved films since the turn of the century. Released in 2006, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial narrated the story of a group of university students being influenced to fight against corruption after starring as actors in a film on India's freedom struggle.

Mukesh Chhabra's directorial

After Rang De Basanti and other blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mukesh Chhabra turned a director with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. The movie turned out to a big success upon online release, reportedly setting viewership records. Incidentally, the late actor had also been launched by his help in Kai Po Che.

