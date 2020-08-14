Mukesh Chhabra Pens Note As His Sister's Father-in-law Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Bollywood director Mukesh Chhabra recently revealed on social media that his sister’s father-in-law passed away due to COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mukesh Chhabra shared a note, through which he reminded fans that the ‘virus is still around’. Take a look:

'My sister is devastated': Mukesh

In his note, Mukesh also requested his fans to be safe and asked them to take special care of those beyond 60. Speaking about his sister, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that she is ‘fully devastated’, as she was very close to her father-in-law. Mukesh Chhabra added that his family is still recovering from the loss and requested his fans to keep them in their prayers.

Coronavirus strikes film celebrities

Many celebrities from the film industry have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, who had earlier tested positive, have now been discharged. Film director SS Rajamouli declared on Twitter that he and his family, too, tested COVID positive weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, stars like Madonna, Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and many others were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In April, Rapper Fred The Godson passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at 35. Legendary jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr also passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus.

On the work front:

Mukesh Chhabra's debut film, Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease.

Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

The film released on July 24 on Hotstar. Mukesh has worked as a casting director for hit films like Baaghi 3, Love Aaj Kal, Panga, Ghost Stories and Housefull 4. Reportedly, Mukesh has acted in films and web series like Delhi Crime, Shahid and Gangs of Wasseypur and has also produced films like Gulabi!, Gurgaon and Mastram. The director owns his own casting company, which is called Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co.

(Image credits: Mukesh Chhabra Instagram)

