Sushant's Death: Subramanian Swamy, Hina Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Others Turn #Warriors4SSR

The movement for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput is spreading far and wide and is showing no signs of slowing down. After netizens and celebrities lit #Candle4SSR in lakhs of posts online, more names are joining in another movement, terming themselves ‘Warriors for SSR.’ Dr Subramanian Swamy and the stars of the film industry too used the viral hashtag as it caught on social media.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Fans Demand Justice With Second Digital Protest 'Warriors4SSR'

Celebrities turn ‘Warriors for SSR’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has been one of the major names at the forefront in pointing out the numerous loopholes in the 'official' claims made about the death of Sushant. He had previously even written to the Prime Minister, seeking a CBI probe. Dr Swamy had also lit a candle for Sushant, in the movement before, led by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, the lawyer he had appointed to look into the scope of a CBI probe.

As the lawyer urged support for another movement, the leader gave his thumbs up by showing a placard with the hashtag #Warriors4SSR.

Two names, who have also been vociferous in seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant, have been Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, who also have used the hashtag on their tweets.

Anyone who is being harassed or bullied can make a small video and express his/her plight, thanks to these heros whole India is watching Movie Mafia now ...

Hopefully in future no one will be tortured and cornered like Sushant or Kangana #Warriors4SSR https://t.co/Hk0D3UyZh0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 7, 2020

Sushant’s first serial director Kushal Zaveri, last film Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhrabra, actors Hina Khan, Zareen Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and Jiah Khan’s mother Rabya Khan, who too have been raising similarities of SSR’s case with that of, also used the hashtag.

Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti....!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

READ: 'Believe You Both Are Together': Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh's Mother's Pic

Sushant’s sister Shweta, and his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had also previously termed themselves ‘Warriors 4 SSR.’

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. After over 40 days of probe by Mumbai Police, the Patna registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, as Sushant’s father accused them of abetment to suicide, embezzlement and more.

The CBI has now taken over the case and registered an FIR against Rhea and others, after the Bihar government, citing non-cooperation from Mumbai Police, wrote to the Centre on it. The Enforcement Directorate also questioned Rhea, her brother, and others in connection with the money-laundering case stemming from the charges in the FIR.

READ: Sushant's Friend Kushal Zaveri Takes Dig At Sanjana Sanghi, Says 'I Guess She's Busy'

READ: Kamya Punjabi Has Strong Message For Rhea Chakraborty On Sushant's Diary Note, Sipper Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.