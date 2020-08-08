Sushant Singh Rajput Sings 'Pardesiya' With A Twist In A BTS Video From 'Dil Bechara'; See

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara was released digitally on July 24. During the time of the film's release, Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra shared a range of set videos with their fans. The two continue to do so even after the release of their film.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media to share an adorable video of BTS compilation from the sets of the film with its cast and crew including Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at the video.

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS video from Dil Bechara

Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram to share the adorable BTS video of the late actor. In the video, the cast and crew are seen having fun in a compilation of various set videos. In a scene, Sushant is seen singing 'Pardesiya' and twists the lyrics and makes everyone laugh with his improvisation.

Announcing the film's television premiere in the caption, Sanghi wrote, "Kal celebrate kijiye, love, life aur Sushant ko - Ek Aur Baar, aur phir hamesha ke liye baar baar. Manny aur Kizie Ke saath.â¤ï¸ðŸ™ At the #WorldTelevisionPremiere of #DilBechara

August 9 at 8 pm on @StarPlus". [sic]

Fans loved seeing Sushant in the video and were quick to react to it in the comments section. Dropping praises for Dil Bechara, one user wrote, "Love you Dil Becharaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Expressing their love for Sushant, another user wrote, "Love this movieâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ I miss Manny a lot". Another netizen commented, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸I'm waiting for the movie ðŸ˜ž".

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the lead role debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Along with Rajput and Sanghi, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sahil Vaid. The plot of the film revolves around two cancer patients who fall in love and try to make the most of their life despite their illness.

The film is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. It was earlier remade into a Hollywood film of the same name. The Hollywood version starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

