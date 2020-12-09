Mumbai: NCB Nabs Absconding Drug Peddler Regel Mahakal; To Be Produced In Court On 9 Dec

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an absconding accused Regel Mahakal in a drug peddling case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. According to reports, he will be produced before the court on Wednesday. Mahakal was the main supplier of drugs to Anuj Keshwani which was ultimately delivered to key accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

NCB also conducted raids at Millat Nagar in Lokhandwala where a substantial quantity of drugs was seized. NCB officials informed that they seized heavy amount of charas and cash from Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area. The raids were conducted throughout the night. The agency had been trying to nab Mahakal for the longest time in the drug case.

In its crackdown on various contrabands in metro cities, the NCB has carried out synchronised operations in Mumbai and elsewhere, making various seizures and arrests, having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

The NCB said it has been conducting regular raids on the possible hideouts of drug traffickers, after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts. In all, persons that have been arrested in four different operations and Mumbai’s Vasai, Andheri, and Juhu area are found to be major destinations for drugs.

NCB probes Bollywood-drug nexus

The NCB, which is probing the drug peddling angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, chanced upon several names in Bollywood, during its probe. In addition, the NCB is also probing a chain of drug peddlers, under which several drug suppliers have been arrested.

Earlier, Dipesh Sawant, Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help, who is one of the accused in the SSR case, had filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court against the NCB, alleging he was illegally detained before being produced in a local court. Dipesh Sawant also alleged that he was not presented before a magistrate within the first 24 hours of arrest, as is mandated by the Supreme Court and sought Rs10 lakh in compensation.

