Mumbai Police Is Winning Hearts With Their Witty Response To Alia Bhatt, Read Here

Mumbai Police is winning everyone's hearts with their recent tweet. The witty response of Mumbai police has made netizens' day. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt urged people to stay at home during the Coronavirus lockdown. She also thanked the Mumbai police for their services. Alia Bhatt also mentioned that the words cannot express the love and gratitude towards the Mumbai police and their service. On this tweet, the twitter account of Mumbai Police had an amazing response to Alia Bhatt's tweet.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Herself 'learning Something New'; Find Out What It Is

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Posts The 9PM9Minutes Picture; Fans Suspect If Ranbir Kapoor Is With Her

Here is a look at what Alia Bhatt tweeted

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ♥🙏🏻Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/mO6yjmIZlM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2020

To this, the Mumbai Police gave an awesome reply which captured everyone's attention. The Mumbai Police made sure that they included the names of some of the outstanding performances of Alia Bhatt in the reply. Naming some of Alia Bhatt's movies, Mumbai Police has passed on an important message to the readers. Check out the tweet made by Mumbai Police.

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Netizens highly appreciated this tweet made by Mumbai Police. Some of the netizens also came up with their own creative messages using the names of Alia Bhatt's movies. Check out below.

We hereby confirm that we will follow this "Shaandaar" advise of "Gangubai Kathiyawadi" and won't roam on "highway", but will continue our "Sanghursh" for "Sudhdhi" of our soul.....however, for many of people, it seems "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil"..... — Brijesh Dhruve (@brijeshdhruve) April 9, 2020

Nowadays, If people not "raazi" & still going out on the "highway" & crossing "2 states", then they are "kalank"....



guys, we know its "ae dil hai mushkil" to be lockdown, still be "shandaar" in home only...😊😙 — rohan (@rohan_chheda123) April 9, 2020

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up for the year 2020. Alia will be featuring next with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Films. Alia Bhatt will also be a part of the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is also featuring in her father's directorial comeback film Sadak 2.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Mira Kapoor Flaunt Their Cooking Skills | Check Out Recipes

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt And Several Others Show Their Support To Mumbai Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.