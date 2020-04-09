The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mumbai Police Is Winning Hearts With Their Witty Response To Alia Bhatt, Read Here

Bollywood News

Recently, the Mumbai Police has captured everyone's attention for their wonderful and creative reply to Alia Bhatt's Tweet. Check out the tweets here.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is winning everyone's hearts with their recent tweet. The witty response of Mumbai police has made netizens' day. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt urged people to stay at home during the Coronavirus lockdown. She also thanked the Mumbai police for their services. Alia Bhatt also mentioned that the words cannot express the love and gratitude towards the Mumbai police and their service. On this tweet, the twitter account of Mumbai Police had an amazing response to Alia Bhatt's tweet. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Herself 'learning Something New'; Find Out What It Is

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Posts The 9PM9Minutes Picture; Fans Suspect If Ranbir Kapoor Is With Her

Here is a look at what Alia Bhatt tweeted

To this, the Mumbai Police gave an awesome reply which captured everyone's attention. The Mumbai Police made sure that they included the names of some of the outstanding performances of Alia Bhatt in the reply. Naming some of Alia Bhatt's movies, Mumbai Police has passed on an important message to the readers. Check out the tweet made by Mumbai Police. 

Netizens highly appreciated this tweet made by Mumbai Police. Some of the netizens also came up with their own creative messages using the names of Alia Bhatt's movies. Check out below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up for the year 2020. Alia will be featuring next with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Films. Alia Bhatt will also be a part of the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is also featuring in her father's directorial comeback film Sadak 2.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Mira Kapoor Flaunt Their Cooking Skills | Check Out Recipes

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt And Several Others Show Their Support To Mumbai Police

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
Government
2ND COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE?
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL