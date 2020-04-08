Alia Bhatt And Mira Kapoor Flaunt Their Cooking Skills | Check Out Recipes

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been sharing different and interesting ways to spend their time. From writing poetry, cooking, baking to doing household chores, they have been involving in everything. Undoubtedly, the lockdown period is bringing their creative sides and celebrities’ social media proves the same.

Since the first day of lockdown, Bollywood stars have been updating their social media fans and followers about their daily routine. Among them, Alia Bhatt is flaunting her baking skills, besides spreading awareness and learning something new. Recently, she baked grain-free paleo banana bread with the assistance of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She shared a post with the drool-worthy photo of the spongy baked good. Moreover, Alia Bhatt’s sister made a real chocolate cake, which was also visible in the picture.

Alia Bhatt bakes banana bread

Alia Bhatt did not provide a recipe for the same. Therefore, we have done the job for you. Here’s the recipe for grain-free paleo banana bread.

Ingredients

2 cups of Refined flour

1 tsp of baking soda

1/4th tsp of salt

½ cup of butter

3/4th cup of brown sugar

2 medium-sized eggs

4 ripe bananas

Method of preparation

Mix flour, baking soda and salt well. Mix butter and brown sugar and pour mashed bananas in it. Add the paste to the dry ingredients. Grease the mould with butter, before pouring the batter into it. Preheat oven at 180 degrees. Bake the bread for 60 minutes at 180 degrees. Keep the freshly prepared bread aside. Scoop it out of the mould and set it to cool. Cut slices and serve.

Mira Kapoor prepares Khow Suey

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is also showcasing her cooking skills these days. She shared a story of scrumptious Khow Suey on her Instagram. Here’s how you can prepare it effortlessly at home.

