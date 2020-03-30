Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Herself 'learning Something New'; Find Out What It Is

Just like other Bollywood actors, even Alia Bhatt is encouraging her fans to stay at home and to make good use of their time. The actor has always shared glimpses of her daily routine during these days. Alia Bhatt believes in doing something productive during this free time. At the time of this lockdown, the Highway actor has taken up something new to keep herself occupied. She began learning about creative writing at home.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ‘living-in’? Netizens Debate After Lockdown Video Goes Viral

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Funny Scenes From Hit Movies That Her Fans Should Not Miss

On March 20, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her Instagram account. The same photo shows her laptop and some notebooks. A page of one of the notebooks has handwritten notes. The title of the book on her laptop reads as 'The Craft of Plot' with Brando Skyhorse. The course is known to teach people about creative writing. Alia Bhatt has made notes about 'background', 'development' and climax in her notebook. Alia Bhatt captioned the picture as "Stay home & .. learn something new 📚".

Check out the picture posted by Alia Bhatt

Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor left a comment on Alia Bhatt's photo calling her a "cutie". During the quarantine period, Alia Bhatt is spending time with her pets. The actor keeps posting pictures of sunsets and also her pets. Alia Bhatt on Instagram recently posted a picture of her dogs and her cat.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up for the year 2020. Alia will be featuring next with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Films. Alia Bhatt will also be a part of the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is also featuring in her father's directorial comeback film Sadak 2.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Most Memorable Movies

Also Read: Songs From Alia Bhatt Movies That Had Soulful Voice Of Arijit Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.