Karan Johar's Manager Summoned In Sushant Death Probe; Director May Be Next: Maha Home Min

A week after actor Kangana Ranaut made sensational claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and questioned why the Mumbai Police is not summoning 'few people' of Bollywood, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and the director himself will be summoned next if required.

The Maharashtra Home Minister also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt would be summoned for questioning in the next few days, and they would get to the bottom of whether there is groupism in Bollywood that causes ostracisation of some people, as alleged by Kangana in great detail.

Earlier, on July 18, the Mumbai Police questioned Aditya Chopra in connection with the case. The Yash Raj Films head honcho recorded his statement at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The session reportedly lasted for four hours. Big names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jaffery, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, have been questioned so far.

'Why Powerful Not Summoned': Kangana Ranaut

In an explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know', Kangana called the ongoing interrogation by Mumbai Police a 'complete sham' after they failed to summon those who are being questioned in the public domain or the ones who (she alleges) pushed him into a depressed state of mind. Kangana said, "I have no way of investigating this matter. I am not an official. I can only gather my common sense with whatever I see. Whatever I say and whatever I put out there is not my opinion... it's not something that I think about but it is for everyone in the public domain to see. and some people very conveniently ignore it."

With over 30 people being interrogated till now in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana said that the cops still haven't summoned the main 'powerful' people. Without mincing her words, Kangana said, 'What gives these people the license to say things like 'Your end is near' for artists? If they (hinting: Mahesh Bhatt) knew Sushant wasn't feeling well, why didn't they call his father and tell that your son is not well? Why did Rhea call Mahesh Bhatt? Who is he?"

Ranaut further said, "I was summoned, I told them to send someone to take my statement in Manali. I haven't received anything after that." In conclusion, Ranaut stressed that Mumbai Police should summon two big Bollywood producers — Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Kangana Ranaut has, time and again, opined against filmmaker Karan Johar and had, in fact, tagged him as the flag bearer of nepotism in his chat show Koffee With Karan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. Demand for CBI investigation has grown since then. In the latest update, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on July 15 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter mentioned how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Dr Swamy's lawyer shared the letter and a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed in the case. On Saturday, Swamy exuded confidence that CBI investigation is inevitable.

