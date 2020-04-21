Mumbai Police Thanks Rohit Shetty For Facilitating Hotels For Them, Dedicates Marathi Poem

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who previously donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE in order to support the daily wage workers has now facilitated eight hotels across Mumbai for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police tweeted and thanked Rohit for his gesture and help in keeping the city safe. They also dedicated a heartfelt verse written by Guru Thakur in the Marathi language to express their gratitude for the ace filmmaker.

#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.



We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Earlier last month, Rohit Shetty made headlines after making a hearty contribution of ₹ 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the daily wage earners in the film industry. the organization head Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle to thank Rohit Shetty for making a significant contribution to the welfare of people dependent on their day to day income.

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

Impact of coronavirus in India

As on April 21, the total number of active cases in the country is 15122 with 603 casualties so far. 3259 people have been cured of the deadly infection after receiving prompt medical attention.

