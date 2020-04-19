Mumbai Police Use Excerpt From Michael Jackson's Song To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

With coronavirus lockdown in place, the Mumbai police department has been leading the pack in the country when it comes to aware people about the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police are getting creative day by day using its social media handle to raise awareness about the deadly disease. Recently, the Mumbai police shared a short clip of pop star Michael Jackson's popular song 'Dangerous' to aware people of the importance of staying at home amid the global pandemic that has been raging havoc across the world.

The Mumbai police in its post suggested that 'moonwalking' on the streets during coronavirus lockdown can be 'dangerous', referring to the original lyrics using an excerpt from the music video. The post has garnered over 9,600 views since it was uploaded on Twitter this afternoon. Netizens have been flooding the timeline with appreciations for the department with some sharing their own memes.

Nice one, great to have such entertainment videos with knowledge about social distancing. Thanks — Sharmaji ka Ladka (@kishansharma711) April 19, 2020

Mumbai police are funny! — Sriram (@sriram2702) April 19, 2020

Hahaa.. good one Mumbai Police ! Keep it up... — deepa joshi (@smartwoman2010) April 19, 2020

Lulzz this the most wonderful thing u can find only in india not anywhere in the world especially maharashtra police being friend savage and hilarious🤣😂😂 jai hind jai maharashtra — Devrath nadaar (@music_devrath) April 19, 2020

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Ever since the lockdown in India has begun, the Mumbai police department has used Twitter as a medium to raise awareness as well as to give people some form of entertainment at the time of crisis. Last week, the department used 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' memes to aware people of the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It also shared Powerpuff Girls-related memes and Harry Potter graphics to inform citizens about the deadly disease. Indian Premier League and old Vodafone advertisements are other subjects Mumbai police used for its awareness campaign.

