Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police To Escort Rhea Chakraborty To DRDO And Back

In the latest development to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the later actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the key accused Rhea Chakraborty will be provided with police protection from her Juhu residence to the DRDO guest house for the future CBI interrogation. According to news agency ANI input, the Mumbai police will provide protection to Chakraborty for all her commutes and this is being done on the request of the central probe agency itself.

The CBI on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for over ten hours in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Once the interrogation was over personal protection from the Mumbai police was granted to Rhea from the DRDO guest house to her residence. Rhea Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time on Friday, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm and has been summoned again, according to the sources. Currently Rhea is on her way to the DRDO guesthouse for the second round of interrogation at the time of writing the article.

"The Mumbai police will provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she commutes from her Juhu residence to the DRDO guest house for the CBI interrogation. This is being done on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation", Mumbai Police official said according to ANI.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave from Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lwuVwAcbs3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Mumbai Police At Rhea's House Minutes After Her Appeal

The police protection comes at the time when Rhea Chakraborty, on Thursday, said that there is a "threat to my and my family's life." Sharing a video of her building compound where her father Indrajit Chakraborty, surrounded by media personnel, can be seen entering the building after returning from Santacruz police station, Rhea said that they have been trying to get out of their house to "cooperate" with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities. Immediately after this, officers of the Mumbai police began to arrive at her house, and claimed that they were on duty.

NCB likely to summon everyone related Sushant death case

Meanwhile, sources on Saturday informed Republic TV that everyone involved in the Sushant death case would be summoned in the future by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB likely to focus on the supply and availability of drugs. The agency has activated all its source of information and informers across Maharashtra for the investigation.

Informers have also been asked to gather all information regarding the case. As per the information, informers of NCB are in touch with international informers also to gather more information.

(With ANI inputs)

