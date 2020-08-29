Latest News: Rhea Summoned Again; BJP Chief To Meet Bihar MPs; 'Black Panther' Star Dies

Rhea Chakraborty summoned again by CBI in SSR case

The CBI on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for over ten hours in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm on Friday and has been summoned again, according to the sources.

BJP Chief to chair crucial meeting with Bihar MPs

With poll season just around the corner in Bihar, BJP president JP Nadda is all set to chair a meeting of BJP MPs and senior party leaders on Saturday to finalise its poll strategy. According to sources, all the BJP MPs from Bihar including union ministers Ravishankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey are likely to attend the meeting at the party office to discuss preparations for Bihar elections. BJP has already declared that CM Nitish Kumar will be the NDA face for the elections, however, all eyes are on the seat-sharing deal between the parties.

EAM S Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, precisely exposed Pakistan and its malice saying that the states that have terrorism as its primary export are painting themselves as victims of terror. While addressing the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Jaishankar described terrorism as cancer and compared terrorism to the pandemic which affects the world at large.

“We have long known intellectually that terrorism is a Cancer that potentially affects everyone just as pandemics potentially impact all humanity. And yet in both cases, globalised focus response to either challenge have tended to emerge only when there has been sufficient disruption created by a spectacular event," he said.

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passes away

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, after battling colon cancer for four years, reported news agency AP. He died at the age of 43 years. Actor Chadwick Boseman's death came as a shock as he had not gone public about his cancer diagnosis with fans or the media.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," said the official statement.

Trump wants to see first woman President, but not Harris

US President Donald Trump said he supports seeing a female president in the country but added that it should not be rival Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Trump mocked the US Senator over her ‘poor’ performance in the Democratic presidential primary during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

"And this would be your president, possibly? I don't think so. I don't think so," Trump said while addressing a crowd. "You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it, and she's not competent. They're all saying 'we want Ivanka, I don't blame them."

'Facebook erred', admits Zuckerberg

Calling it an "operational mistake" Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on August 28 admitted that his company made an error by not taking action on the post that demanded armed action against protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two people were shot dead on August 25 allegedly by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Zuckerberg made video statement on Friday admitting that Facebook failed to remove an event listing that asked armed citizens to protect lives and properties.

