Stars ask if 'Cyclone Nisarga hitting us today' after rain, storm; post tree-fall videos

On the basis of alerts issued by the meteorological department on Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra and Gujarat governments had issued safety guidelines to be followed on Wednesday. Fortunately, no major damage was witnessed. However, as Mumbai woke up to heavy rain and storm this morning, the stars of the film industry asked if the cyclone was hitting the city on Saturday and if the date predicted was wrong.

Varun Dhawan was one of those who took a stroll on the streets, informing his fans about the heavy rains and storm. The actor urged all to be safe, while also giving fans a glimpse of the trees and its branches fallen in the area.

Hey guys there’s a crazy storm right now be safe — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2020

Celebrities like Shruti Seth and Swastika Mukherjee asked if the meteorological department had gone wrong in predicting the date for the cyclone. Vindu Dara Singh also posted a video of the heavy storm and rains from his window and asked if it was the after-effects of the cyclone. Nikita Dutta asked if the cyclone was playing hide and seek.

Atul Khatri came up with a light-hearted take on it.

Here are the reactions

The cyclone is doing a good job playing hide and seek with Mumbai. — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) June 6, 2020

The #MumbaiRains are here already ??? Or it’s still the after effects of the cyclone , woke up to this storm . pic.twitter.com/8lK7VXrTfw — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) June 6, 2020

The #NisargaCyclone is hitting us today ???? — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) June 6, 2020

Did we get the date wrong for #CycloneNisarg?



What is going on with this rain and wind??? — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 6, 2020

Today morning Nisarga's boyfriend came searching for her over Mumbai. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 6, 2020

Bollywood filmmaker Onir, meanwhile, expressed his displeasure with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after trees fell outside his building and even damaged cars.

Unfortunately @mybmc had not managed to prune the trees in time outside our building ... neither does the concrete pavements choking the trees help strengthen the base ... somehow we don’t get it right . pic.twitter.com/I3xDKtzTDO — Onir (@IamOnir) June 6, 2020

Several netizens also shared videos, right from ‘trees hanging on like a toothpick’ in the storm and even water-logged roads.

#MumbaiRains 7 storey tall tree snapped like a toothpick. pic.twitter.com/pnEO4YJhdi — dhiram (@dhiram) June 6, 2020

As always the MET department has got it wrong.



It is raining crazily in Mumbai since early morning...!!



Pre-monsoon showers and winds are more ferocious than that caused due to cyclone Nisarga...!!!



#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OtjLtjMXex — Piyush (@ModifiedPiyush) June 6, 2020

While Mumbai did not face major damage during the storm, other areas of Maharashtra like Raigad, Alibaug and Ratnagiri witnessed damages due to Cyclone Nisarga. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged his officials to file a report on the damage and announced Rs 100 crore as an immediate relief package for Raigad.

