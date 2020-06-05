CM Thackeray Asks Officials To File Damage Report On Cyclone Nisarga Within 2 Days

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers. Taking the stock of the situation the Chief Minister further directed the officials to ensure immediate resumption of electricity services in the Raigad district, where the uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply.

Speaking at a video conference Thackeray further directed the officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased. At least six people died in Maharashtra due to cyclone-related incidents and 16 were injured, while six cattle were also killed, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Crops, trees, and houses over 5,033 hectares of land were also damaged, it added.

Mahavitaran, the electricity distribution company was asked to restore electricity supply by repairing the electricity poles damaged due to cyclone. Since there is a shortage of water for cooking purposes in some areas of the district, people should be provided food, the CM said.

Damages caused by cyclone Nisarga

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the people who were shifted to temporary shelters should be tested for coronavirus before they are allowed to go back home, he said. In Ratnagiri district, south of Raigad, 3,000 trees were uprooted and 14 power substations and 1,962 transformers were badly damaged.

In the meeting it was informed that in Mumbai city, trees were uprooted in 25 places while in suburbs, trees were uprooted at 55 places and two houses were damaged. The cyclone dumped 72.5 mm of rain in Maharashtra while 78,191 people were shifted to safer places, the CMO statement said.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister, and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab, and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present in the video conferencing meeting.

