'Mumbai Saga' Cast John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi To The Shoot Last Leg At Ramoji Film City

Even though the Coronavirus cases are surging with each passing day, many filmmakers and actors have gone back to shooting and the recent who wishes to join the club is director Sanjay Gupta. Gupta is currently stationed at his Khandala home and is chalking out the last leg of his upcoming crime drama, Mumbai Saga, claims a report published in a news daily. The report adds that the schedule of the film will kick off in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Speaking about shooting for Mumbai Saga in Mumbai in an interview, Sanjay Gupta remarked that shooting the last leg of the movie in Mumbai will be too risky. Explaining the situation in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta remarked that public transport hasn't opened up completely in the city yet, which makes it impossible to bring the crew to the set daily. Adding to the same, Sanjay Gupta said that he, with his T-Series producers, have zeroed in on Ramoji Film City, as it is a self-sufficient studio with lodging facilities.

Furthermore, Gupta added that he will have his unit tested before flying down to Hyderabad. Gupta also mentioned that his team has zeroed in on the 30-member crew, including leading men, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about the film, Sanjay Gupta revealed that 10 to 12 days of work is left on the film, which includes shooting two songs and a portion of the climax.

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. Starring John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, the much-anticipated crime drama is expected to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020. Actors Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte also play prominent roles in the movie.

Shoots resume

Filmmakers and actors are taking a big sigh of relief, as recently, the Maharashtra government allowed shoots across the state to resume, irrespective of the format. Reportedly, a list of guidelines, too, was issued, which includes shooting only in non-containment zones. In an interview, the chief advisor of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit, mentioned that there are two guidelines which might not be possible to be followed — not allowing people above the age of 65 on set, and having an ambulance and doctor on every set. It was recently reported that actor Akshay Kumar has also gone back to shooting.

