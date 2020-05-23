Veteran actress Mumtaz says, 'I'm not dead' after hoax reports, quips 'I'm not a buddhi'

Veteran actress Mumtaz clarified that she was healthy and 'alive' after her death hoax started doing rounds on the Internet. Mumtaz had released a clarification last year, but the rumour mongerers went on an overdrive with her death reports once again this year.

After rubbishing the reports in a recent interview, the actress this time shot a video from London where she lives with her daughter. Dressed in a blue top and black trousers, Mumtaz stated that she was neither dead not old while thanking her well-wishers for their blessings and sending them love.

“I’m not dead, I’m alive. I’m that not buddhi as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings,” she is heard saying in the video.

The video was posted by her daughter Tanya Madhvani on Instagram, who wrote that amid the death hoax reports, her mother was ‘doing great.’ She also hit back at those who posted pictures from the time of her treatment for cancer to call her 'old’ and called the veteran actor ‘beautiful’ at 73. Tanya Madhvani urged all to not spread rumours, and ‘give her a break.’

Here’s the post

Tanya had shared a similar post last year, take a look:

In a recent interview, Mumtaz expressed relief that someone had called her to confirm after reports of her ‘death’ and ‘funeral’ had started doing rounds. She questioned why people kept doing it and if it was a ‘joke.’ She also recalled well-wishers being worried and calling her the last time, leaving the family shaken.

Mumtaz was at the peak of her stardom in the ‘60s and ‘70s as she featured in numerous films alongside Rajesh Khanna, Feroze Khan, and other celebrated actors. Do Raaste, Khilona, Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Tere Mere Sapne, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Loafer, and Admi Aur Insaan are some of her known works.

