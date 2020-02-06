Munna Bhai MBBS, Jab We Met & Other Bollywood Films That Were Remade Into Hit South Films

Bollywood often takes inspirations from the south and other film industries. These films often mint more money than the original ones and are a huge hit for the extravagant storyline. However, there have been instances when the south film industry has brought rights to remake popular Hindi films. Here is list.

Munna Bhai MBBS remake

Shankar Dada MBBS, the Telugu film, starring megastar Chiranjeevi is the remake of 2003 hit Bollywood film starring Sanjay Dutt, Munna Bhai MBBS. The makers bought rights to remake both the versions of the film. The comedy-drama was a hit amongst the massive following of Chiranjeevi. Like the original, the remake is a laughter riot and leave anyone who is watching on the edge of their seats.

Jab We Met remake

Kanden Kadhalai is the Tamil remake of the romantic drama Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor released in 2009. The Tamil remake starred Bharath and Tamannaah in the lead. According to trade reports, the remake had the same effect as the original on the Tamil audience.

3 Idiots remake

Nanban delivered the exact emotions as the original story of 3 Idiots. In the remake released in 2012 in the Tamil language, the lead actors were Vijay, Ileana D’Cruz, Sathyan, Srikanth and Jiiva. The 3 Idiots remake was a blockbuster in the Tamil film industry.

OMG – Oh My God! remake

Like in the original film, OMG – Oh My God! remake Gopala Gopala had a similar storyline with various sensitive religious topics under creative review in the film. The remake in the Telugu language released back in 2015. It starred Daggubati Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan essaying the role of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from the original, respectively.

Jolly LLB remake

Manithan was the remake of Jolly LLB which had released in 2013. The Tamil version released in 2016 and starred Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. The film also starred Hansika Motwani, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Furthermore, according to reports, this film was critically acclaimed.

