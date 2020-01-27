'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Wake Up Sid' And Other Bollywood Movies Shot In Mumbai

Mumbai is synonymous with Bollywood. In fact, you must have witnessed a glimpse of Mumbai in several Bollywood movies. Here are some Bollywood movies that were shot in Mumbai. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood films that were shot in Mumbai

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The movie cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Gracy Singh in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster, who sets out to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a doctor. Most of the portions of the movie was shot in prominent locations of Mumbai like the Dhobhi Ghaat.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid is an Ayan Mukherjee directorial. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young adult living in Mumbai, who makes major decisions on life and career after he meets a young woman at a party. The entire movie is shot in Mumbai and depicts the nightlife of the city. The last scene of the movie where the characters express their love for one another is shot in Marine Drive, Queen’s Necklace.

Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Naa (2008)

Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Naa is an Abbas Tyrewala directorial. The movie had Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza, and Manjari Fadnnis in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two best friends and their changing equations. The movie is shot on the streets of Mumbai and shows all the different elements of this beautiful city. Most of the movie is shot in Bandra Fort, St. Xaviers college, and more such places that define the city Mumbai.

